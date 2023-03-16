2023 NFL Free agency day two Arizona Cardinals signing tracker

Happy NFL Free Agency one and all.

This is the first time in a decade that there is a new captain at the wheel for the Arizona Cardinals roster building, so it will be interesting to see how Monti Ossenfort builds this team based on the vision of his and new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

The Arizona Cardinals moves so far:

Cardinals Re-Signing -

Kelvin Beachum

Ezekiel Turner

Corey Clement

Will Hernandez

Matt Prater

Greg Dortch

Cardinals Free Agent Additions:

Kyzir White

Hjalte Froholdt

Kevin Strong

Plenty of moves left to be made for the Arizona Cardinals, but a strong start to things when you had to make so many moves to fill out a roster.

Now, how will Monti Ossenfort continue to build in his first season?

We don’t know, but we are finding out and it will be a fun journey the first year.

Here are today’s embeds to follow along as needed.