Poll What do you think is most responsible to the Cardinals' slow productivity in free agency? Bidwill's frugality

Ossenfort’s inexperience

The uncertainty surrounding Kyler Murray and all the drama associated with it

In my opinion, and I will expound more on this when Kyle and I tape the next Red Rain podcast on Monday, the Cardinals should be extremely active in free agency. The NFC is wide open. There are opportunities that can be taken full advantage of.

My original UFA “Wish” list for the Cardinals was this:

My UFA : QB Jacoby Brissett; G Ben Powers; C Garrett Bradbury; G Will Hernandez; RB Alexander Mattison; WR DJ Chark; DE Zach Allen; DT Dalvin Tomlinson; NT Greg Gaines; DE Demarcus Walker; LB Kyzir White; CB Rock Ya-Sin; CB Isaiah Oliver; S Duron Harmon; K Matt McCrane. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 12, 2023

Misses:

QB Jacoby Brissett —- WAS —-1 year $8M

G Ben Powers —- DEN —- 4 years $51.5M

C Garrett Bradbury —-MIN —- 3 years $15,75M

RB Alexander Mattison —- MIN —-2 years $7M

DE Zach Allen —- DEN —- 3 years $45.75M

DT Dalvin Tomlinson —- CLE —- 4 years $57M

DE Demarcus Walker —- CHI —-3 years $21M

CB Isaiah Oliver —- SF —- details unknown as of yet

Seeing as the Cardinals likely would have had to up the ante on these contracts to have a chance of making the deals (and maybe MO did raise the ante on a couple of these, but the player was more interested in the other team) —- it’s difficult to justify overpaying for any of these players. What do you think?

Poll Which UFAs would you have offered more money to, to try to sign? Jacoby Brissett (1/$8m)

Ben Powers (4/$51M)

Garrett Bradbury (3/$15.75M)

Alexander Mattison (2/$7M)

Zach Allen (3/$45.75M)

Dalvin Tomlinson (4/$57M)

Demarcus Walker (3/$21M)

Isaiah Oliver (guessing 2/$7M)

Hits:

G Will Hernandez —- ARI —- 2 years $9M

LB Kyzir White —- ARI —- 2 years $11M

Still Available:

WR DJ Chark

NT Greg Gaines

CB Rock Ya-Sin

S Duron Harmon

Revised UFA Wish List:

QB Joshua Dobbs (TEN)—- played last year for Drew Petzing and knows the offense

RB Damien Harris (NE) —- career to date: 2,094 (4.7) rushing, 281 (7.0) receiving

WR DJ Chark —-we could take full advantage of his size and speed

TE Irv Smith (MIN) —- injuries have prevented him thus far from excelling

C Corey Levin (TEN) —- filled in well for Ben Jones (IR - 2 concussions) grading 68.3.

G Isaac Seumalo (PHI) —- would be a huge addition to pair with Will Hernandez at guard

T Isaiah Wynn (NE) —- RTOF? Versatile and talented.

DE Justin Houston (BAL) —- 12 sacks last year, PFF grade of 71.1, at age 34 ($5.5M projection per spotrac.com)

DT Shelby Harris (SEA) —-74.8 PFF grade last season at age 31

DT A’Shawn Robinson —- at 28 he could play the best football of his career, big/strong Bama big boy

DT Ndamukong Suh (PHI) —- played well in JG’s scheme

DT Poonah Ford (SEA) —- plays with superb leverage, kid’s a baller

NT Greg Gaines (LAR) —- love his quick feet

CB Rock Ya-Sin (LV) —- best press CB in FA

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (TB) —- 71.8 PFF grade, 74.5 in coverage, a budding star

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson —- absolutely thrives in JG’s defense, worth the $$$

S John Johnson III (CLE) —- 13 career interceptions at FS, classic centerfielder

S Duron Harmon (LV) —- one of the best cover deep safeties for years

Poll:

Poll Do you want the Cardinals to be aggressive in free agency? Yes, don't take anything for granted

No, I’m fine with a full rebuild and tank job

How did you vote in the polls, and why? Which UFAs appeal the most to you?