2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals trade down, grab cornerback and extra first round pick in new 2023 NFL Mock Draft

With free agency underway the Arizona Cardinals needs are coming more and more into focus.

And, they haven’t really changed from the before free agency, expect maybe they don’t have the urgency to draft a non-center early.

Lucky for them, their biggest needs are the best position groups in the 2023 NFL Draft and a new CBS Sports 2023 NFL Mock Draft has the Cardinals making a move down, and adding picks and getting a new cornerback one.

From CBS Sports:

Round 1 Pick 7 - Trade from Las Vegas Raiders - Christian Gonzalez, CB - Oregon Arizona just needs to add young talent to its roster, and it could go in a number of directions from offensive line to defensive line to the secondary. In this scenario, the Cardinals take a cornerback with the best combination of athletic traits.

So in this scenario, Edwards (the mock draft creator) has the Cardinals moving from three to seven.

Based on the previous trades the Cardinals could expect: 1.07, 2.38, 3.100 and a ‘24 first round pick (which Edwards said the Cardinals received in this situation).

So, the Cardinals add an alpha at cornerback, and then have five additional top 100 picks.

They miss their alleged top player in Tyree Wilson, as well as missing maybe the top non-QB in the draft in Will Anderson, but Gonzalez is no consolation prize.

With those additional picks you could see something unfolding in this way:

2.34 - Dawand Jones, OT - Ohio State

I know I said they didn’t have a pressing need, but this is value. Jones is a little undersized at 6-8 350lbs and would potentially solidify the right tackle position for a while.

2.38 - Mazi Smith, DL - Michigan

All of a sudden the Cardinals are big and mean and athletic and nasty. And adding talent from proven schools.

3.66 - Luke Wypler, C - Ohio State

A new center to go with a veteran laden group and potentially teaming up Wypler and Jones moving forward after their time at Ohio State.

3.96 - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB - TCU

The Jim Thorpe Award winner is a physical, fierce competitor who will give the Cardinals two young cornerbacks that love to get a little nasty.

3.100 - Moro Ojomo, DL - Texas

Ojomo was a little smaller at his Pro Day prompting us to wonder if maybe he will be more of a base edge and move down into the interior in passing downs.