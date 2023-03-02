Cardinals Reacts Survey: Grade the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff under Jonathan Gannon

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.
The Arizona Cardinals announced their coaching staff and we know the names of the position coaches.
In case you missed it, we listed all of those and here are the names.
- Drew Terrell Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
- Klayton Adams Offensive Line
- Chris Cook Assistant Offensive Line
- Autry Denson Running Backs
- Derrick LeBlanc Defensive Line
- William Peagler Assistant Defensive Line
- Rob Rodriguez Outside Linebackers
- Brandon Schwab Assistant to the Head Coach
- Sam Sewell Assistant Special Teams
- Sam Siefkes Linebackers
- Ryan Smith Cornerbacks
- Ben Steele Tight Ends
- Shea Thompson Director, Football Performance
- Patrick Toney Defensive Backs
- Israel Woolfork Quarterbacks
What do you think of the Arizona Cardinals new coaching staff under Jonathan Gannon?
