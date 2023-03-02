Cardinals Reacts Survey: Grade the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff under Jonathan Gannon

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Happy Thursday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals announced their coaching staff and we know the names of the position coaches.

In case you missed it, we listed all of those and here are the names.

Drew Terrell Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Klayton Adams Offensive Line

Offensive Line Chris Cook Assistant Offensive Line

Assistant Offensive Line Autry Denson Running Backs

Running Backs Derrick LeBlanc Defensive Line

Defensive Line William Peagler Assistant Defensive Line

Assistant Defensive Line Rob Rodriguez Outside Linebackers

Outside Linebackers Brandon Schwab Assistant to the Head Coach

Assistant to the Head Coach Sam Sewell Assistant Special Teams

Assistant Special Teams Sam Siefkes Linebackers

Linebackers Ryan Smith Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks Ben Steele Tight Ends

Tight Ends Shea Thompson Director, Football Performance

Director, Football Performance Patrick Toney Defensive Backs

Defensive Backs Israel Woolfork Quarterbacks

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/NVYSHR/">Please take our survey</a>

What do you think of the Arizona Cardinals new coaching staff under Jonathan Gannon?