Arizona Cardinals announce Chris Cook as assistant offensive line coach

The Arizona Cardinals announced their coaching staff.

We have talked about a number of the coaches, but wanted to get into a couple of names that we have not talked about.

Let’s get to know assistant offensive line coach Chris Cook:

Chris Cook (Assistant Offensive Line) joins the Cardinals after spending last season at Duke as an offensive analyst with the Blue Devils. He previously worked with the Denver Broncos as an offensive quality control coach in 2021, specifically assisting the Broncos offensive line. Prior to coaching with the Broncos, the 41-year old Cook spent six seasons coaching at the collegiate level, including stops at the University of Akron (2019-20), his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (2017-18) and East Carolina University (2016). Cook also was a three-time participant of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship (Atlanta-2018-19 & Cleveland-2020). He was a three-year letterwinner (2001-03) and two-year starter at center as a player at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and earned All-American honors in 2002 in addition to being named team MVP that season. Following his college career, Cook played three years (2007-09) with the Kansas City Brigade of the Arena Football League. Cook was an offensive quality control coach at East Carolina in 2016 before working as the tight ends and tackles coach at UT-Chattanooga in 2017-18. He coached tight ends and tackles at Akron in 2019-20 prior to moving to the NFL with the Broncos in 2021.

Welcome aboard, Coach Cook.