Jalen Carter returned from NFL Combine to Georgia to take care of arrest warrant

With the 2023 NFL Combine in full swing, but one of the biggest names is absent after some breaking news yesterday.

Jalen Carter is back in Athens, GA taking care of an arrest warrant that was issued in regards to a January 15th fatal car crash.

From NFL.com:

He had been scheduled to meet with the media at 10:30 a.m. ET, but there was a change of plans after news broke that he is the subject of arrest warrants in Athens, Georgia, on reckless driving and racing charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into a fatal Jan. 15 car crash. Carter issued a statement later on Wednesday, saying he intended to return to Athens “to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented.”

While we wait on the dust to clear, it will be an interesting storyline to follow as the rest of the prospects deal with the actual draft.