Red Rain Podcast: Are Cardinals Finished Signing Pre-Draft UFAs?

By Walter Mitchell
Here is today’s poll on Twitter (much revised thanks to y’all):

In this week’s podcast, with help from Kyler Ledbetter, I discuss this poll and the significance of the choices. Then, I discuss my current UFA wish list and offer a Mock draft that includes a Hopkins trade.

How would you answer this poll question?

Poll

Would you be OK with the Cardinals trading the #3 pick to ATL for #8, #44, QB Desmond Ridder and ATL’s 2024 1st Round pick, and then see Will Anderson get drafted by the Seahawks at #5?

view results
  • 59%
    Yes, the haul is too good to pass up
    (28 votes)
  • 40%
    No, the Metcalf saga has been more than enough to handle regarding the Seahawks.
    (19 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

What is your reaction to the Mock draft that Kyle and I presented in the podcast?

