Red Rain Podcast: Are Cardinals Finished Signing Pre-Draft UFAs?

Here is today’s poll on Twitter (much revised thanks to y’all):
The have $22M of free cap space (5th most in NFL), yet do you think they are finished with the pre-draft free agency despite glaring needs at DT, CB, C, QB?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 20, 2023
In this week’s podcast, with help from Kyler Ledbetter, I discuss this poll and the significance of the choices. Then, I discuss my current UFA wish list and offer a Mock draft that includes a Hopkins trade.
How would you answer this poll question?
Poll
Would you be OK with the Cardinals trading the #3 pick to ATL for #8, #44, QB Desmond Ridder and ATL’s 2024 1st Round pick, and then see Will Anderson get drafted by the Seahawks at #5?
-
59%
Yes, the haul is too good to pass up
-
40%
No, the Metcalf saga has been more than enough to handle regarding the Seahawks.
What is your reaction to the Mock draft that Kyle and I presented in the podcast?
