Cardinals sign UFA WR Zach Pascal

Cardinals, WR Zach Pascal agree to terms on two-year deal. (via @MikeGarafolo, @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/4AJOr0Hksa— NFL (@NFL) March 20, 2023
The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with WR Zach Pascal on a two-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2023
Pascal and new Cards HC Jonathan Gannon were together with the #Colts and #Eagles, so Gannon knows well what Pascal can do as a well-rounded receiver.
Zach Pascal overview:— Jason Hayes (@JasonHayesNFL) March 20, 2023
28 years old
Entered league: 2017 (undrafted)
2017: Titans (practice squad)
2018-2021: Colts
2022: Eagles
Career stats pic.twitter.com/ItOQ2xn4Lb
Funny, but just as I was posting my Red Rain podcast, this sweet news nugget of Zach Pascal signing with the Cardinals popped up on Twitter —- this is a superb fit for the Cardinals and Zach Pascal, both for the offense and special teams. Fits the JG baller profile.
Your thoughts?
Loading comments...