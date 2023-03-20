 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals sign UFA WR Zach Pascal

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Funny, but just as I was posting my Red Rain podcast, this sweet news nugget of Zach Pascal signing with the Cardinals popped up on Twitter —- this is a superb fit for the Cardinals and Zach Pascal, both for the offense and special teams. Fits the JG baller profile.

Your thoughts?

