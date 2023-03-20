Arizona Cardinals go heavy on Alabama in first two rounds of 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Happy Monday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals have made several moves in free agency that have not moved the needle for fans.

So, when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft we will see if that gets fans a little more excited and it feels like this newest one from Trevor Sikkema of PFF will definitely have fans feeling someway.

From PFF:

3. ARIZONA CARDINALS: ED WILL ANDERSON JR., ALABAMA The Cardinals could easily trade down here, but after losing Zach Allen in free agency, they badly need to shore up the defensive line. They won’t want to trade down too far, especially when they could have a player like Anderson in the top three. 34. ARIZONA CARDINALS: RB JAHMYR GIBBS, ALABAMA 66. ARIZONA CARDINALS: CB TYRIQUE STEVENSON, MIAMI 96. ARIZONA CARDINALS (COMPENSATORY SELECTION): OG ANDREW VORHEES, USC

Everyone knows Anderson, but adding Gibbs would make sense if the Cardinals are looking to lean heavily on the running game. With Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon, it would make sense.

Defensive coaches love to run the ball.

Stevenson is an interesting prospect, coming in smaller than expected, but is still good-sized at 6-0 and 198lbs. He actually comps fairly nicely to James Bradberry.

Vorhees is a good prospect, but he tore his ACL at the NFL Combine. So, is this too early?