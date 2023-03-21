Arizona Cardinals officially sign Zach Pascal to two-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals continue to fill out their depleted roster, adding to their strongest group, as the team sign Zach Pascal to a two-year contract.

From the team:

Pascal (6-2, 215) played all 17 regular season games (two starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles last season and also appeared in all three postseason games (one start), including Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. A five-year NFL veteran, Pascal has played in 81 games (46 starts) in his career with Philadelphia (2022) and Indianapolis (2018-21) and has 165 receptions for 2,038 yards and 16 TDs in the regular season in addition to eight receptions for 65 yards in eight postseason games (two starts).

The 28-year old Pascal had 15 receptions for 150 yards and one TD last season with the Eagles in addition to tying for second on the team with seven special teams tackles. He entered the league with Washington in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Old Dominion and spent time on the Titans roster prior to joining the Colts in 2018.