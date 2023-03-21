2023 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah has the Arizona Cardinals going edge rusher in 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

Apparently the big dogs got the memo it was time for a new 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

We saw earlier today that Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0, then to combat that, Daniel Jeremiah dropped his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0.

What does Jeremiah have the Arizona Cardinals doing?

3. Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson Jr., Edge - Alabama I won’t be surprised if the Cardinals trade this pick to Indianapolis, Seattle or Las Vegas. If they stay here, Anderson makes the most sense for a team that desperately needs a difference-maker on the defensive line.

I went through the entire mock and DJ is not doing any trades, so having the Cardinals sit and pick is just the theme of the mock.

It is nice to see him change out from Tyree Wilson, who he has going at seven overall, and going back to Will Anderson Jr.

Not an issue with Wilson, but to passover Anderson would feel like a mistake that we have seen the Arizona Cardinals make time and time again.

Just take the alpha and move on.