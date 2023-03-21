Early Arizona Cardinals free agency reactions

Happy Tuesday one and all.

Jess and I will have a new episode later this week, but first we talked about the Arizona Cardinals small moves in free agency.

From there, we discussed what is left to do and why things will be mostly quiet until the initial wave of free agency ends and the leftovers are still there and available.

It is a good conversation and looks at where the Arizona Cardinals are in their current rebuild after the disaster ending to the Steve Keim era.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Ths topics:

(1:00) The additions of Hjalte Froholdt and Kevin Strong

(11:04) More re-signings and the status of the Cardinals’ ERFAs and RFAs

(20:39) What moves are coming