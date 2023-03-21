Arizona Cardinals sign former Seattle Seahawks first round pick L.J. Collier

The Arizona Cardinals continue to fill out their 2023 roster with interesting pieces who need a fresh start.

Today, the team announced they have signed former Seattle Seahawks first round pick in L.J. Collier.

From the team:

Collier (6-2, 291) comes to Arizona from Seattle where he was a first-round (29th overall) selection by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft from TCU. He appeared in 45 games (16 starts) the past four seasons with Seattle and had 40 tackles (24 solo), 3.0 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, and five passes defensed. The 27-year old Collier was a 16-game starter for the Seahawks in 2020 and appeared in eight games last season after spending the first seven weeks of the year on injured reserve.

Collier looked like he was close to a breakout in 2020, after posting three sacks, four tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.

Then he dealt with injuries and ineffectiveness.

Welcome to the desert, L.J.