Arizona Cardinals re-sign Antonio Hamilton Sr., Jonathan Ledbetter to one-year deals

The Arizona Cardinals brought back two players from their 2022 defense.

The team announced today they have signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter has signed his one-year tender with the team.

From the team:

Hamilton (6-0, 195) is back with Arizona after playing 10 games (five starts) last season and setting career-highs with 40 tackles (36 solo) and five passes defensed to go along with his first career interception. A seven-year NFL veteran, Hamilton appeared in 27 games (seven starts) the past two seasons with the Cardinals after originally joining the team in 2021. Prior to coming to Arizona, he played in 57 games (two starts) with the Chiefs (2020), Giants (2018-19), and Raiders (2016-17). The 30-year old Hamilton originally entered the league with the Raiders in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent from South Carolina State. In his career, he has 100 tackles (87 solo), 14 passes defensed and one interception on defense to go along with 34 tackles on special teams.

Ledbetter (6-4, 282) played in 14 games (three starts) last season and had 22 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. He originally joined the Cardinals in 2021 and played in one game in his first season with the team after spending the majority of the year on Arizona’s practice squad. The 25-year old Ledbetter entered the league with Miami as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020 from the University of Georgia.