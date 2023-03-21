 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OL Dennis Daley signed to a two-year deal by the Arizona Cardinals, team announces

The Cardinals bring a former Titan to the desert following GM Monti Ossenfort

By Blake Murphy
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals have added to the trenches in free agency.

The team announced they have signed OL Dennis Daley to a two-year deal.

From the team:

Welcome to the desert, Dennis Daley.

