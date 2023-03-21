OL Dennis Daley signed to a two-year deal by the Arizona Cardinals, team announces

The Arizona Cardinals have added to the trenches in free agency.

The team announced they have signed OL Dennis Daley to a two-year deal.

From the team:

Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has agreed to terms with offensive lineman Dennis Daley on a two-year contract. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Daley (6-6, 326) comes to Arizona from the Tennessee Titans where he played all 17 games last season with 15 starts at left tackle and helped RB Derrick Henry finish second in the NFL with 1,538 rushing yards. He joined the Titans in August following a trade from the Carolina Panthers. The 26-year old Daley was a sixth-round pick (212th overall) of the Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft from the University of South Carolina and appeared in 34 games (21 starts) with Carolina. His career starts have come at left tackle (28), left guard (5) and right guard (3)

Welcome to the desert, Dennis Daley.