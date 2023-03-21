Filed under: OL Dennis Daley signed to a two-year deal by the Arizona Cardinals, team announces The Cardinals bring a former Titan to the desert following GM Monti Ossenfort By Blake Murphy@blakemurphy7 Mar 21, 2023, 5:39pm MDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: OL Dennis Daley signed to a two-year deal by the Arizona Cardinals, team announces Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK The Arizona Cardinals have added to the trenches in free agency. The team announced they have signed OL Dennis Daley to a two-year deal. From the team: Welcome to the desert, Dennis Daley. More From Revenge of the Birds 2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals trade down, grab cornerback and extra first round pick in new 2023 NFL Mock Draft Revised UFA Wish List 2023 NFL Free agency day two Arizona Cardinals signing tracker Arizona Cardinals sign offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt to two-year contract Arizona Cardinals sign former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Kevin Strong to one-year contract Day 2 LTP: White Lightning and Will Power Loading comments...
