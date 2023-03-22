Interesting BUF/ARI Trade Proposal

Background: ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images.

This afternoon on Twitter this BUF?ARI trade proposal popped up:

JUST AN IDEA, don't lose your minds (and I do still think it's more sensible for BUF to just draft a WR early-ish)



but....



Bills get: DeAndre Hopkins, Isaiah Simmons

Cardinals get: Ed Oliver, Gabriel Davis + RD5 — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 22, 2023

ARI

WR DeAndre Hopkins , 30, 11th season, 72.9 2022 PFF grade (79.8 in 2021), 64 receptions on 94 targets for 717 yards (11.2 ave.), 3 TDs. 2023 salary: $19.45M.

BUF

DT Ed Oliver, 25, 5th season, 67.5 2022 PFF (71.8 in 2021): 37 pressures, 5 sacks, 34 tackles. 2023 salary: $10.75M (5ht year option).

OK ROTB —- would you agree to this trade, if on the table?

Poll Would you trade Hopkins and Simmons for Oliver, Davis and the #137 (R5) pick? Yes

No vote view results 32% Yes (258 votes)

67% No (540 votes) 798 votes total

Please tell us how you voted and why.

I don’t want to reveal my vote yet because I don’t want to influence anyone’s vote, one way or another.

