Interesting BUF/ARI Trade Proposal

By Walter Mitchell
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Background: ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images.

This afternoon on Twitter this BUF?ARI trade proposal popped up:

ARI

  • WR DeAndre Hopkins, 30, 11th season, 72.9 2022 PFF grade (79.8 in 2021), 64 receptions on 94 targets for 717 yards (11.2 ave.), 3 TDs. 2023 salary: $19.45M.
  • LB Isaiah Simmons, 24, 4th season, 67.9 2022 PFF grade (49.7 in 2021), 91 tackles (70 solo), 20 stops, 9 pressures, 4 sacks, pass coverage grade of 69.9. 2023 salary: $4.1M.
  • BUF’s 5th round pick (#137 —- the 5th round pick ARI traded for G Cody Ford)

BUF

  • DT Ed Oliver, 25, 5th season, 67.5 2022 PFF (71.8 in 2021): 37 pressures, 5 sacks, 34 tackles. 2023 salary: $10.75M (5ht year option).
  • WR Gabriel Davis, 23, 4th season, 66.4 2022 PFF grade (81.5 in 2021): 48 receptions on 93 targets for 838 yards (17.4 ave.), 7 TDs, 2023 salary: $2.9M

OK ROTB —- would you agree to this trade, if on the table?

Poll

Would you trade Hopkins and Simmons for Oliver, Davis and the #137 (R5) pick?

view results
  • 32%
    Yes
    (258 votes)
  • 67%
    No
    (540 votes)
798 votes total Vote Now

Please tell us how you voted and why.

I don’t want to reveal my vote yet because I don’t want to influence anyone’s vote, one way or another.

Just for shiggs and gittles:

Poll

I think to this trade proposal Mitch would vote:

view results
  • 37%
    Yes
    (112 votes)
  • 62%
    No
    (187 votes)
299 votes total Vote Now

