More Arizona Cardinals free agency move; DeAndre Hopkins trade possibilities

The Arizona Cardinals have brought back a number of players while also adding a couple of depth pieces and taking a flyer on a couple more.

So, Jess and I take a look at the re-signings and new signings before figuring out what is still left out there and how the Cardinals could attack it.

Here are the approximate times of the topics we discussed:

(1:00) Overall reactions to free agency; the return of David Blough, Antonio Hamilton and Jonathan Ledbetter

(19:41) Breaking down the additions of Zach Pascal, L.J. Collier, Dennis Daley

(32:06) What positions the Cardinals will still address

(45:28) Trade options for DeAndre Hopkins