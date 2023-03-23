Arizona Cardinals sign special teams ace Josh Woods to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have signed linebacker and special teams ace Josh Woods on a one-year contract.

From the team:

“Woods (6-1, 236) is a five-year veteran (2018-22) who has spent time with the Chicago Bears (2018-21) and Detroit Lions (2021-22) during his NFL career after entering the league as a rookie free agent out of the University of Maryland in 2018. Woods has appeared in 54 games (one start) in his career, totaling 28 tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits on defense while adding 33 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.”

“With Detroit last season, Woods was named one of the Lions six team captains and went on to appear in a career-high 17 games, finishing the year with a career-best 14 tackles on special teams. His 10 solo tackles on special teams tied for fifth in the NFL in 2022. The 26-year old Woods appeared in 29 games (one start) with Detroit after being acquired during the 2021 season. During his time in Chicago (2018-21), he played in 25 games and had seven tackles on defense to go along with 12 tackles on special teams.”

Welcome to the desert, Josh.