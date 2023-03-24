2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals stay put, take elite pass rusher in new ‘Beat Writer Mock Draft’

Everyone is making their mock draft predictions after free agency has happened and this week we have seen a number of options.

The Athletic dropped their Beat Writer Mock Draft and Doug Haller has the Arizona Cardinals staying put and taking the best player in the 2023 NFL Draft.

From The Athletic:

3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, edge, Alabama The Cardinals explored trade options but ultimately decided to stay put and take arguably the best player in the draft. Anderson was an elite pass rusher in college, and there’s no reason to think that won’t translate at the game’s highest level. First-year coach Jonathan Gannon has several needs, but with Anderson, he has a defensive pillar he can build around. — Doug Haller

It is a solid plan and one that makes sense, but the more people I talk to, the more it sounds like the Cardinals are going to move down.

However, staying put and taking Anderson gives you a potential elite pass rusher and another young piece to build your defense around.

What would you do?