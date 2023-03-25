Cardinals sign Krys Barnes to a one-year contract

According to AZCardinals.com senior writer Darren Urban, the Cardinals have signed linebacker Krys Barnes to a one-year deal.

Barnes entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2020 and saw significant action at the inside linebacker position as a rookie.

In his first year as a pro after being signed by the Green Bay Packers, Barnes made 10 starts and recorded 81 tackles on the season.

Last season, he sustained an ankle injury in Week 1 that forced him to miss the next six weeks. Barnes returned in Week 9 but missed the following week’s game due to a concussion. He was active in only six games in the 2022 season.

Over the last three years, he made 24 total starts (35 games), 190 tackles, and three sacks.

He will join a linebacker group that already consists of three starters in Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, and top free agent acquisition Kyzir White. Barnes will be competing for a backup role and will need to contribute on special teams. The 24-year-old linebacker will be competing with Blake Lynch, Ezekiel Turner, and recently-signed Josh Woods for a spot on the final roster.