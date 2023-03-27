ROTB Challenge: Vote for Draft Picks (via Chad Reuter’s CBS Mock)

Using CBS Sports’ Chad Reuter’s most recent mock draft as a guide, vote for the player of your choice at each of the Cardinals’ picks.
https://www.nfl.com/news/four-round-2023-nfl-mock-draft-1-0-raiders-trade-up-for-qb-hendon-hooker-in-roun
TRADE: Cardinals send the #3 pick to the Colts for picks #4, #79, #105 and a 2024 3rd Round pick.
Pick #4 Poll
Poll
#4
-
88%
Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
-
2%
Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
-
1%
Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
-
4%
Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
-
0%
Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa
-
1%
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
-
0%
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Pick #34
Poll
#34
-
11%
Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
-
1%
Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
-
2%
Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
-
51%
John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
-
3%
Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
-
12%
Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
-
14%
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
-
3%
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Pick #66
Poll
#66
-
53%
Steve Avila, G, TCU
-
5%
Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
-
13%
DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan
-
9%
Julius Brents, CB, Kansas St.
-
4%
Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
-
5%
Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi
-
8%
Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
Pick #79 (via WAS/IND)
Poll
#79
-
2%
Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue
-
17%
Felix Anudike-Uzamah, Edge, Kansas St.
-
48%
Byron Young, DT, Alabama
-
10%
Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
-
9%
Anthony Bradford, G, LSU
-
10%
Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC
Pick #96
Poll
#96
-
17%
Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
-
35%
Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
-
5%
Blake Freeland, T, BYU
-
7%
Tyler Steen, T, Alabama
-
4%
Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio St.
-
2%
Karl Brooks, Edge, Bowling Green
-
27%
Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
Pick #105
Poll
#105
-
18%
Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
-
10%
Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
-
31%
Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
-
7%
Tank Dell, WR, Houston
-
2%
Colby Wooden, Edge, Auburn
-
11%
Nick Saldiveri, G, Old Dominion
-
9%
Warren McClendon, T, Georgia
-
7%
KJ Henry, Edge, Clemson
Pick #106 (via IND)
Poll
#106
-
6%
Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio St.
-
9%
Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
-
5%
Nick Herbig, Edge, Wisconsin
-
18%
Riley Moss, CB, LSU
-
17%
Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
-
3%
Asim Richards, T, North Carolina
-
11%
Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi St.
-
27%
A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
What players did you vote for? What were the most difficult choices?
Write-in ballots very much accepted.
Loading comments...