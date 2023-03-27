 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB Challenge: Vote for Draft Picks (via Chad Reuter’s CBS Mock)

By Walter Mitchell
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Using CBS Sports’ Chad Reuter’s most recent mock draft as a guide, vote for the player of your choice at each of the Cardinals’ picks.

TRADE: Cardinals send the #3 pick to the Colts for picks #4, #79, #105 and a 2024 3rd Round pick.

Pick #4 Poll

Poll

#4

view results
  • 88%
    Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
    (181 votes)
  • 2%
    Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
    (5 votes)
  • 1%
    Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
    (3 votes)
  • 4%
    Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
    (2 votes)
204 votes total Vote Now

Pick #34

Poll

#34

view results
  • 11%
    Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
    (22 votes)
  • 1%
    Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
    (4 votes)
  • 51%
    John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
    (100 votes)
  • 3%
    Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
    (6 votes)
  • 12%
    Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
    (25 votes)
  • 14%
    Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
    (29 votes)
  • 3%
    Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
    (7 votes)
195 votes total Vote Now

Pick #66

Poll

#66

view results
  • 53%
    Steve Avila, G, TCU
    (103 votes)
  • 5%
    Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
    (10 votes)
  • 13%
    DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan
    (27 votes)
  • 9%
    Julius Brents, CB, Kansas St.
    (19 votes)
  • 4%
    Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
    (9 votes)
  • 5%
    Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi
    (10 votes)
  • 8%
    Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
    (16 votes)
194 votes total Vote Now

Pick #79 (via WAS/IND)

Poll

#79

view results
  • 2%
    Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue
    (5 votes)
  • 17%
    Felix Anudike-Uzamah, Edge, Kansas St.
    (33 votes)
  • 48%
    Byron Young, DT, Alabama
    (89 votes)
  • 10%
    Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
    (19 votes)
  • 9%
    Anthony Bradford, G, LSU
    (18 votes)
  • 10%
    Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC
    (20 votes)
184 votes total Vote Now

Pick #96

Poll

#96

view results
  • 17%
    Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
    (31 votes)
  • 35%
    Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
    (61 votes)
  • 5%
    Blake Freeland, T, BYU
    (9 votes)
  • 7%
    Tyler Steen, T, Alabama
    (13 votes)
  • 4%
    Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio St.
    (8 votes)
  • 2%
    Karl Brooks, Edge, Bowling Green
    (4 votes)
  • 27%
    Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
    (48 votes)
174 votes total Vote Now

Pick #105

Poll

#105

view results
  • 18%
    Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
    (31 votes)
  • 10%
    Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
    (18 votes)
  • 31%
    Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
    (53 votes)
  • 7%
    Tank Dell, WR, Houston
    (12 votes)
  • 2%
    Colby Wooden, Edge, Auburn
    (4 votes)
  • 11%
    Nick Saldiveri, G, Old Dominion
    (19 votes)
  • 9%
    Warren McClendon, T, Georgia
    (16 votes)
  • 7%
    KJ Henry, Edge, Clemson
    (13 votes)
166 votes total Vote Now

Pick #106 (via IND)

Poll

#106

view results
  • 6%
    Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio St.
    (11 votes)
  • 9%
    Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
    (16 votes)
  • 5%
    Nick Herbig, Edge, Wisconsin
    (9 votes)
  • 18%
    Riley Moss, CB, LSU
    (30 votes)
  • 17%
    Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
    (29 votes)
  • 3%
    Asim Richards, T, North Carolina
    (5 votes)
  • 11%
    Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi St.
    (19 votes)
  • 27%
    A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
    (46 votes)
165 votes total Vote Now

What players did you vote for? What were the most difficult choices?

Write-in ballots very much accepted.

