ROTB Challenge: Vote for Draft Picks (via Chad Reuter’s CBS Mock)

Using CBS Sports’ Chad Reuter’s most recent mock draft as a guide, vote for the player of your choice at each of the Cardinals’ picks.

https://www.nfl.com/news/four-round-2023-nfl-mock-draft-1-0-raiders-trade-up-for-qb-hendon-hooker-in-roun

TRADE: Cardinals send the #3 pick to the Colts for picks #4, #79, #105 and a 2024 3rd Round pick.

Pick #4 Poll

Poll #4 Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky vote view results 88% Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama (181 votes)

2% Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (5 votes)

1% Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia (3 votes)

4% Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech (9 votes)

0% Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa (1 vote)

1% Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (3 votes)

0% Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (2 votes) 204 votes total Vote Now

Pick #34

Poll #34 Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama vote view results 11% Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (22 votes)

1% Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (2 votes)

2% Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (4 votes)

51% John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota (100 votes)

3% Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida (6 votes)

12% Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan (25 votes)

14% Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St. (29 votes)

3% Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (7 votes) 195 votes total Vote Now

Pick #66

Poll #66 Steve Avila, G, TCU

Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

Julius Brents, CB, Kansas St.

Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi

Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor vote view results 53% Steve Avila, G, TCU (103 votes)

5% Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin (10 votes)

13% DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan (27 votes)

9% Julius Brents, CB, Kansas St. (19 votes)

4% Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina (9 votes)

5% Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi (10 votes)

8% Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor (16 votes) 194 votes total Vote Now

Pick #79 (via WAS/IND)

Poll #79 Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

Felix Anudike-Uzamah, Edge, Kansas St.

Byron Young, DT, Alabama

Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC vote view results 2% Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue (5 votes)

17% Felix Anudike-Uzamah, Edge, Kansas St. (33 votes)

48% Byron Young, DT, Alabama (89 votes)

10% Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (19 votes)

9% Anthony Bradford, G, LSU (18 votes)

10% Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC (20 votes) 184 votes total Vote Now

Pick #96

Poll #96 Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Blake Freeland, T, BYU

Tyler Steen, T, Alabama

Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio St.

Karl Brooks, Edge, Bowling Green

Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse vote view results 17% Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford (31 votes)

35% Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (61 votes)

5% Blake Freeland, T, BYU (9 votes)

7% Tyler Steen, T, Alabama (13 votes)

4% Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio St. (8 votes)

2% Karl Brooks, Edge, Bowling Green (4 votes)

27% Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse (48 votes) 174 votes total Vote Now

Pick #105

Poll #105 Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Tank Dell, WR, Houston

Colby Wooden, Edge, Auburn

Nick Saldiveri, G, Old Dominion

Warren McClendon, T, Georgia

KJ Henry, Edge, Clemson vote view results 18% Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina (31 votes)

10% Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville (18 votes)

31% Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (53 votes)

7% Tank Dell, WR, Houston (12 votes)

2% Colby Wooden, Edge, Auburn (4 votes)

11% Nick Saldiveri, G, Old Dominion (19 votes)

9% Warren McClendon, T, Georgia (16 votes)

7% KJ Henry, Edge, Clemson (13 votes) 166 votes total Vote Now

Pick #106 (via IND)

Poll #106 Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio St.

Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

Nick Herbig, Edge, Wisconsin

Riley Moss, CB, LSU

Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

Asim Richards, T, North Carolina

Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi St.

A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest vote view results 6% Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio St. (11 votes)

9% Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (16 votes)

5% Nick Herbig, Edge, Wisconsin (9 votes)

18% Riley Moss, CB, LSU (30 votes)

17% Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M (29 votes)

3% Asim Richards, T, North Carolina (5 votes)

11% Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi St. (19 votes)

27% A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (46 votes) 165 votes total Vote Now

What players did you vote for? What were the most difficult choices?

Write-in ballots very much accepted.