Jonathan Gannon operating as DeAndre Hopkins is an Arizona Cardinal for now

During league meetings the questions about DeAndre Hopkins have been coming in fast and furious for the Arizona Cardinals.

Well, Jonathan Gannon has been open about everything including the fact that he has to prepare with what his roster looks like now, not what is likely pending to happen in the next month.

“I’m operating that he’s a Cardinal right now,” Gannon told NFL Media’s Steve Wyche at the annual league meeting. “So, I’m looking forward to getting in the meeting room and on the field with him and seeing where it can go. I just know he’s an elite player. Being a defensive guy, I had to go up against him a couple of times in the division. The challenges that he presents. I’m excited to get to work with him.”

Gannon is a positive guy and in his first opportunity to be a head coach won’t allow something like the pending Hopkins trade to distract him from his job or what he wants to do in instilling a new culture in this team.