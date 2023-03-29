Cardinals Reacts Survey: Do you want Michael Bidwill to sell the Arizona Cardinals

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

For the Arizona Cardinals the off-season has been one that makes sense if you were paying attention.

For years we have been begging the front office to reset and stop kicking the can down the road because one day the payment would come due.

Well, conveniently for the architect of that house of cards, he was able to step away and now Monti Ossenfort is tasked with building a new foundation.

Hopefully one that is sturdy.

However, the more pertinent question that SB Nation wanted to ask fans in this weeks NFL Reacts poll was about… ownership.

This came unprompted from anyone, the management team of SB Nation wanted to get the feedback from most franchises with some opting out because they were just sold, Denver Broncos, are being sold, Washington Commanders, or will never sell and the fan base would never want them to, Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the rest of us were asked, do you want ownership to sell the Arizona Cardinals?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WDK7OZ/">Please take our survey</a>

This should be fun feedback.