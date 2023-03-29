Red Rain Podcast: Hopkins Trade Watch, Cards OL Plan

In today’s episode, L’ll Rock and I discuss:
- DeAndre Hopkins’ trade watch and possible ramifications if a trade is not made.
- JG’s offensive line plan.
- My back and forth with Spikedriver about how Will Anderson fits the Haason Reddick role in JG’s defense,
- What role JG is likely to give Isaiah Simmons.
- Whether the Cardinals should pick up Isaiah’s 5th year option.
- What’s going on with Lamar Jackson.
- How the great players “finish” strong.
ROTB Hopkins Poll: Prediction —- what will happen with DeAndre Hopkins?
Poll
What will happen with DeAndre Hopkins
-
48%
He will be traded for a Day 2 pick
-
8%
He will be traded for a Day 3 pick
-
16%
He will be traded for a player
-
0%
He won’t get a trade and will sit out until Week 1
-
0%
He won’t get a trade and will sit out until the trading deadline
-
4%
The Cardinals will give him $40-$50 more in guaranteed money
-
16%
The Cardinals will have no other choice but to release him
-
4%
The Cardinals will hold him hostage no matter what
-
4%
He agrees to be a full participant in training camp and will play under his existing contract
How do you see the Hopkins situation playing out?
The OL?
Isaiah Simmons’ role and 5th year option?
