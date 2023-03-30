Arizona Cardinals sign cornerback Rashad Fenton to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have added a little veteran help at the cornerback spot, adding former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton to a one-year contract.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed cornerback Rashad Fenton to a one-year contract. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Fenton (5-11, 193) spent his first three plus seasons (2019-22) in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs and played in 47 games (16 starts), collecting 121 tackles (94 solo), two interceptions, 20 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and one tackle for loss to go along with six special teams tackles. The 26-year old Fenton entered the league with Kansas City as a sixth-round selection (201st overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft from South Carolina and also appeared in six postseason games with the Chiefs, including playing in Super Bowl LIV and LV. He spent the 2022 season with both Kansas City (five games) and Atlanta (two games) after he was traded to the Falcons last November.