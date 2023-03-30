Arizona Cardinals sign veteran defensive tackle Carlos Watkins to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have addressed two positions today with veterans who can come in and start or play in a rotation.

They signed Rashad Fenton at cornerback earlier and now they have signed veteran defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defensive lineman Carlos Watkins on a one-year contract. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed. Watkins (6-3, 305) is a six-year NFL veteran who has played with the Dallas Cowboys (2021-22) and Houston Texans (2017-20) in his career and appeared in 69 games (36 starts), collecting 136 tackles (69 solo), 5.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble. The 29-year old Watkins played 27 games (18 starts) the past two seasons with Dallas after appearing in 42 games (18 starts) in his first four seasons with Houston. In 2021, he started a career-high 14 games with the Cowboys and set personal bests with 32 tackles and four tackles for loss. Watkins appeared in 12 games (four starts) last season with the Cowboys. He was selected by the Texans in the fourth-round (142nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft from Clemson.

Welcome to the desert, Carlos.