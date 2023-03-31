2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get Will Anderson Jr. in Bucky Brooks’ Mock Draft 3.0

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals still sit with the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and while it is likely going to be traded at this point, it will be interesting to see if they stay and who they take.

Bucky Brooks dropped his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0, and in it he has the Arizona Cardinals staying put and taking the best player in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama The Cardinals still have a glaring need for a pass rusher, and Anderson fills the void as a high-motor player with outstanding speed and skill.

More interesting is that Brooks doesn’t see a reason to trade up, as he says with the Indianapolis Colts took Tyree Wilson:

Adding a quarterback is a top priority, given that free-agent signing Gardner Minshew currently sits first on Indianapolis’ depth chart — but the grades on the available QB1 prospects do not match the Colts’ draft position. Wilson would give the team a young, energetic pass rusher to pair with Kwity Paye on the edges.

Brooks doesn’t have Anthony Richardson going until 20 to the Seattle Seahawks.

What would you do in this scenario with Stroud and Young going one and two?