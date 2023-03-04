Cardinals UFA/Draft Mock: 3/4/23

Background: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 12: Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) peeks into the backfield during a college football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Virginia Cavaliers on November 12, 2022, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA

Like the advertising exec says to his fellow jurors about a new idea during the iconic play Twelve Angry Men: “let’s string it up the flagpole and see who salutes it.”

UFA Additions: ( —-spotrac.com market values per season —- 2022 PFF grade)

QB Joshua Dobbs (TEN) —- $3.5M —- 62.3

C Ethan Pocic (CLE) —- $7.2M —- 79.0

G Nate Davis (TEN) —- $7.4M —- 70.6

T Jermaine Eluemunor—- $5.6M —- 75.3

WR Jalen Guyton (LAC) —- $2.4M —- 72.3

DT Ndamukong Suh (PHI) —- $3.4M —-63.6

DT Chris Wormley (PIT)—- $5.9M —-74.3

DT Trysten Hill (ARI) —- $1.1M —- 73.5

CB Tavierre Thomas (HOU) —- $3.4M —- 70.0

Hunch: Zach Allen and Byron Murphy get handsome offers that the Cardinals find a little too pricey. (I hope not, but, we need to have a plan B if this happens)

Trades:

WR Deandre Hopkins to NYG for picks #57 and #162

T D.J. Humphries to TEN for pick #72

2023 NFL Draft:

Will Anderson and Bryce Young were taken #1 and #2.

Therefore, here is the mock:

Criteria:

Avoid:

Small school players

One year wonders.

Players with injury or disciplinary issues.

Combine standouts who lack consistent production.

Focus In On:

Star players from Power conference schools.

Players who have shown consistent production for 2-3 years.

Players who have shown steady and consistent improvement.

Team first, captain types.

Update:

Forgot to type in the Humphries trade. Therefore, here’s the update

#72 RB Tyjae Sears, Tulane

#142 T McClendon Curtis, Chatanooga

DT:

Calijah Kancey, PIT: 91 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, PFF grade: 91.8

PFF DT Grades: (857 top DTs)

2022: 6th

2021: 28th

2020: 46th

Edge:

Will McDonald IV, Iowa St.: 125 tackles (80 solo), 40.5 TFL, 34 sacks, PFF grade: 79.2

CB:

Emmanuel Forbes, MISS ST.: 2,337 snaps, 150 tackles, 14 interceptions. PFF pass coverage grade: 89.3

Tapes of the day:

New OL:

LT Josh Jones —- 75.8 —- ARI

LG Steve Avila —- 71.0 —- TCU

C Ethan Pocic —- 79.0 —- CLE

RG Nate Davis —- 70.6 —- TEN

RT Jermaine Eluemunor —- 75.3 —- LV

