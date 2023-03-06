Arizona Cardinals expected to release Chosen Anderson per report

Happy Monday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL start free agency next week on March 15th at 1:00 p.m. Arizona time.

Legal tampering period starts next week on Monday March 13th.

This is the first one with Monti Ossenfort at the helm and we are expecting a number of moves over the next week to help prepare the Arizona Cardinals for a little cap relief.

It starts with the release of Chosen (Robbie) Anderson, which is expected soon according to Ian Rapoport:

The #AZCardinals are expected to move on from center Rodney Hudson and WR Robbie Anderson, sources say. Hudson had previously reduced his salary to $2M, which often indicates a retirement. He'll decide his future soon. Meanwhile, Anderson's release saves $12M against the cap. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

Anderson’s release will save $12 million and will take their cap space to just under $26 million heading into free agency.

The Cardinals will need to make more moves heading into free agency to open up some more cap space, players like Markus Golden, Leki Fotu, and maybe even Dennis Gardeck could be on the chopping block.

Good luck to Anderson on his next stop in his career.