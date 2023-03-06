Rodney Hudson likely to retire per report

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with being a bit cap strapped, per the usual when Steve Keim was the general manager.

Why worry about the salary cap today, when you can deal with it in three years, then every year after that?

They also have a number of positions of need with no young or veteran talent in place and maybe no position is more glaring than center.

The Cardinals three years ago traded for Rodney Hudson, hoping to get him to anchor the line for three seasons.

They got 16 games over two seasons instead and now it is likely that Hudson will retire.

The #AZCardinals are expected to move on from center Rodney Hudson and WR Robbie Anderson, sources say. Hudson had previously reduced his salary to $2M, which often indicates a retirement. He'll decide his future soon. Meanwhile, Anderson's release saves $12M against the cap. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

The Cardinals acquired Hudson in 2021 at 32 years old, then he immediately started getting injured for the first time in his career.

Cause why not?

In any case, the Cardinals have no center in house, so they’ll need to move a player there or grab one in free agency or the draft.

Good luck to Rodney in retirement, hopefully he is able to heal from the knee issues he has been dealing with.