2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals nab big pass rusher in new CBS Sports 2023 NFL Mock Draft

One of the bigger outcomes of the 2023 NFL Combine weekend was that there are a number of teams doing some more work on Jalen Carter.

That means a couple of things:

There are teams who will move Will Anderson Jr. to the top player on their boards. Another player has to be the next guy.

Well, there is one other thing that came out of it and Daniel Jeremiah brought it up last week... The Arizona Cardinals either want to trade down, or they could be most interested in Tyree Wilson with the third pick if they stay put.

So, be prepared for the onslaught of Wilson to Cardinals mocks when they are not involving trades.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports started it:

Tyree Wilson EDGE - TEXAS TECH • SR • 6’6” / 275 LBS The more you watch Tyree Wilson, the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech, but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He’s long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he’s a dominant, high-motor pass-rusher who can take over games. He’s had a foot injury that sidelined him late in the college season and kept him from participating in the Senior Bowl and the combine. The hope is that he’ll be ready for his pro day.

In this mock, Ryan did no trades so the top two went:

Will Anderson Jr. Bryce Young

If it unfolded that way, what would you think of Wilson? Obviously trading down is the plan, but not an option in this edition.