Ben Volin’s “Educated Guess” QB Predictions

Ben Volin, a popular and insightful NFL football writer for the Boston Globe, peered into his crystal ball and made these QB landing spot predictions:

Volin’s QB Predictions:

Aaron Rodgers —- Jets

Lamar Jackson —- Ravens

Daniel Jones —- Giants

Jimmy Garoppolo —- Raiders

Ryan Tannehill —- Falcons

Jacoby Brissett —- Bucs

“His role in the NFL is seemingly to wander from city to city, playing for whichever team doesn’t have a starting quarterback. The Cardinals make sense, but I see Brissett, a Florida native, picking the Bucs, who have only Kyle Trask under contract.” (Volin)

Matt Ryan —- Commanders

Marcus Mariota —- Cardinals

“They need a quarterback as Kyler Murray returns from an ACL surgery and Colt McCoy deals with an undisclosed injury. Mariota and his mobility make sense.” (Volin)

Teddy Bridgewater —- Broncos

Baker Mayfield —- Titans

Sam Darnold —- Panthers

Bryce Young —- Colts

C.J. Stroud —- Texans

Will Levis —- Panthers

Anthony Richardson —- Raiders

Commentary:

While I think that Jacoby Brissett would be very comfortable continuing to play in a Kevin Stefanski style offense in Arizona under OC Drew Petzing, it stands to reason that he could likely make more money in Tampa where he would also have the chance of becoming the Bucs’ version of Geno Smith.

I also believe that Marcus Mariota (6-4, 222, 9, Oregon) makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals because he will be affordable and at 29, some of his best football may still be ahead of him.

Mariota’s career stats (8 seasons):

Passing: 15,656 yards, 62.6%, 92 TDs, 54 ints., 89.3 rating.

Rushing: 2,012 yards, 5.8 ypc, 17 TDs.

Colt a Colt?

By trading or releasing Colt McCoy the Cardinals could save $1.5M on the cap , but would have to eat $3.5M in dead cap. What could make the best sense for Colt is to be traded to the Colts, where he would be reunited with QB coach Cam Turner. The Colts are primed to draft their QBOF and would there be no better backup and mentor for the Colts’ young QB than Colt McCoy?

Cardinals Drafting a QB?

Yes, they will. Most likely at some point on day three. And here is a list of the most likely prospects:

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Jake Haener, Fresno St.

Max Duggan, Kansas St.

Clayton Tune, Houston

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

Tanner McKee, Stanford

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Jaren Hall, BYU

Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Other UFA Possibilities:

Joshua Dobbs, 6-3, 216, UFA, TEN —- was QB2 for Jacoby Brissett last year in Cleveland. Knows the system and has mobility. 2022 stats (TEN): 58.8%, 411 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 73.8 rating.

6-3, 216, UFA, TEN —- was QB2 for Jacoby Brissett last year in Cleveland. Knows the system and has mobility. 2022 stats (TEN): 58.8%, 411 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 73.8 rating. David Blough , 6-1, 205, UFA, ARI —- showed some talent in his brief playing time with the Cardinals. 2022 stats (ARI): 65.5%, 402 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 82.7 rating

, 6-1, 205, UFA, ARI —- showed some talent in his brief playing time with the Cardinals. 2022 stats (ARI): 65.5%, 402 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 82.7 rating Mike White, 6-5, 218, UFA, NYJ —- 2022 stats (NYJ): 58.9%, 1,192 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT, 75.7 rating.

6-5, 218, UFA, NYJ —- 2022 stats (NYJ): 58.9%, 1,192 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT, 75.7 rating. Taylor Heinicke , 6-1, 210, UFA, WAS —- 2022 stats (WAS): 62.2%, 1,859 yards, 12 TD, 6 INT, 89.6 rating.

, 6-1, 210, UFA, WAS —- 2022 stats (WAS): 62.2%, 1,859 yards, 12 TD, 6 INT, 89.6 rating. Cooper Rush, 6-3, 225, UFA, DAL: 2022 stats (DAL): 58.0%, 1,051 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT, 80.0 rating.

6-3, 225, UFA, DAL: 2022 stats (DAL): 58.0%, 1,051 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT, 80.0 rating. Jarrett Stidham, 6-3, 218, UFA, LV —- 2022 stats (LV): 63,9%, 656 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT, 89.2 rating.

ROTB Member Polls:

ROTB Question of the Day:

If you could pick the Cardinals’ QB room for the 2023 season, what veteran QB and what rookie would like to see in the room next to Kyler Murray?