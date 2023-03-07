Lamar Jackson saga carries on into free agency for Baltimore Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals hold the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and will be looking to move down if the opportunity presents itself.

One thing to watch is what happens in Baltimore with the Lamar Jackson situation.

The Ravens today put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which allows him and his agent (which is Lamar Jackson) to pursue opportunities with other teams and bring it back to the Ravens to match. Or, the team will sign Jackson and give up two first round picks.

The Jackson saga has played out in an interesting fashion. He has turned down a number of contract offers, allegedly wanting only a fully guaranteed contract that would give him more than what Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns.

Well, since the Browns are a dumb organization who gave a quarterback a fully guaranteed contract doesn’t mean the Ravens want to follow-suit. So the question becomes, will any team?

That is what Jackson wants, and will he be able to find it on the open market, or was it a one off by a poorly run franchise?

The favorites seem to be the Atlanta Falcons, but are they willing to offer a fully guaranteed contract, or will Lamar relent based on the fact these other teams are not the Ravens who have made him jump through hoops for the last three seasons?

It will be something to watch.