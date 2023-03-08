2023 NFL Combine: Winners, losers, rumors and what to take away from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Happy Wednesday one and all.

The 2023 NFL Combine has come and gone and we have now had a chance to digest it.

So, Justin and I recap the 2023 Scouting Combine and discuss the NFL Draft prospects who raised their profiles the most, and a few others who took a stumble last weekend.

We talk about freaks, those who surprised and then those who disappointed in their testing.

We also talk how sometimes doing nothing can hurt just as much testing poorly during this time of year.

Plus, a walk-off hot take to end the show.

