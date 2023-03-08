Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals get to know players at combine, Jonathan Gannon talks players he knows and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into free agency, and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Arizona Cardinals don't need a QB but it is quarterbacks that will control what they do at No. 3

Demand for signal-callers will impact No. 3 slot and potential trade options

With Byron Murphy nearing free agency, cornerback help necessary for Arizona Cardinals

With or without Murphy, team needs to add coverage help

Texas Tech edge risher Tyree Wilson could end up as Cardinals' pick in draft

Texas Tech edge rusher considered just behind Alabama's Anderson

Cardinals Claim Offensive Lineman Hayden Howerton Off Waivers

Former Patriot can play across the interior

You've Got Mail: In The Aftermath Of The Combine

Topics include Jalen Carter, what to do at 3, and the use of Indy

Gannon Has A Simple Answer For Cardinals' Home Struggles

A better product will make State Farm Stadium difficult for opponents

Anthony Richardson's Big Combine Only Can Help Cardinals

Florida quarterback crushes drills in Indianapolis

Red Sea Report - Free Agency On Deck

NFL free agency is just around the corner and the Cardinals have several question marks heading into the new league year. Craig Grialou, Paul Calvisi and Drew Stanton discuss who may stay, who may go and who may end up making Arizona their new home.

Cardinals Underground - (Not Really) Rising Up The Draft Board

Back from the Combine, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck have plenty to discuss with Paul Calvisi as free agency arrives in a week. No, Paul, there really shouldn't be an all-Combine team. But the quarterbacks are the linchpins of all this

Arizona Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon unconcerned with staff's youth - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

"I'm really not worried about their age," Gannon said of his new assistants. "I'm worried about if they can serve the players."

If Cardinals trade down, 2023 NFL Draft class offers several options

A look at some of the NFL Draft prospects the Cardinals could target if they decide to trade down from the third overall pick.

ESPN: Arizona Cardinals' bold offseason move should be prioritizing OL

The Cardinals paid quarterback Kyler Murray a boatload of money last offseason. Protecting that asset will be key for Arizona moving forward.

Report: Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson expected to retire

The Arizona Cardinals expect center Rodney Hudson to reportedly retire from the NFL, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday.

Jacoby Brissett atop free-agent QB options Cardinals should consider

A look at the QB options the Cardinals should at the very least kick the tires on as they work to get back to relevancy:

Arizona Cardinals claim OL Hayden Howerton off waivers from Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals have claimed New England Patriots offensive lineman Hayden Howerton off of waivers, the team announced.

How will Jalen Carter's arrest impact his NFL Draft stock?

Georgia DT Jalen Carter's arrest on misdemeanors for his alleged involvement in a deadly car accident shifts the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.