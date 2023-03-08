ROTB Member Polls: Should Cardinals Move on from these Veterans?

Now that the Arizona Cardinals are sporting a young, vibrant coaching staff, would it be wise of GM Monti Ossenfort to trade or release the following veterans?
It appears that the Cardinals have already decided to move on from C Rodney Hudson and WR Robbie Anderson.
RB James Conner has a $10.4M 2023 cap hit, but the dead cap money on him is $9.8M. Conner is still only 27, he’s one of the alpha leaders on and off the field and in his two seasons with the Cardinals, he has amassed 2,209 combined yards rushing and receiving, while scoring a team-leading total of 26 touchdowns. Plus, he was one fo the Cardinals Pro Bowlers in 2021.
But, just in case, how many of you think it would be good for the Cardinals to move on from James Conner anyway?
RB James Conner
14%
Yes, move on
85%
No, keep him
2023 Salary Cap Hits:
- WR DeAndre Hopkins, 30 —- $30.8M
- T D.J. Humphries, 29 —- $17.9M
- RB James Conner, 27 —- $10.4M
- QB Colt McCoy , 36 —- $5M
- DE Markus Golden, 31 —- $4.2M
ROTB Votes: Should the Cardinals keep these veterans?
WR DeAndre Hopkins
45%
Yes
54%
No
T D.J. Humphries
50%
Yes
-
49%
No
QB Colt McCoy
52%
Yes
47%
No
DE Markus Golden
49%
Yes
50%
No
Older Cardinals UFAs:
ROTB Votes: Should the Cardinals try to re-sign these 30+ year old UFAs?
G Justin Pugh, 33
40%
Yes
59%
No
K Matt Prater, 39
40%
Yes
59%
No
T Kelvin Beachum, 34
57%
Yes
42%
No
LB Nick Vigil, 30
32%
Yes
67%
No
P Andy Lee, 41
39%
Yes
60%
No
CB Antonio Hamilton, 30
55%
Yes
44%
No
S Charles Washington, 30
47%
Yes
52%
No
TE Steven Anderson
28%
Yes
71%
No
LS Aaron Brewer
58%
Yes
41%
No
Which players are you keen on keeping and what are your thoughts?
