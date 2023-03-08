 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB Member Polls: Should Cardinals Move on from these Veterans?

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: Super Bowl LVII Experience Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the Arizona Cardinals are sporting a young, vibrant coaching staff, would it be wise of GM Monti Ossenfort to trade or release the following veterans?

It appears that the Cardinals have already decided to move on from C Rodney Hudson and WR Robbie Anderson.

RB James Conner has a $10.4M 2023 cap hit, but the dead cap money on him is $9.8M. Conner is still only 27, he’s one of the alpha leaders on and off the field and in his two seasons with the Cardinals, he has amassed 2,209 combined yards rushing and receiving, while scoring a team-leading total of 26 touchdowns. Plus, he was one fo the Cardinals Pro Bowlers in 2021.

But, just in case, how many of you think it would be good for the Cardinals to move on from James Conner anyway?

Poll

RB James Conner

view results
  • 14%
    Yes, move on
    (63 votes)
  • 85%
    No, keep him
    (359 votes)
422 votes total Vote Now

2023 Salary Cap Hits:

  • WR DeAndre Hopkins, 30 —- $30.8M
  • T D.J. Humphries, 29 —- $17.9M
  • RB James Conner, 27 —- $10.4M
  • QB Colt McCoy , 36 —- $5M
  • DE Markus Golden, 31 —- $4.2M

ROTB Votes: Should the Cardinals keep these veterans?

Poll

WR DeAndre Hopkins

view results
  • 45%
    Yes
    (207 votes)
  • 54%
    No
    (247 votes)
454 votes total Vote Now

Poll

T D.J. Humphries

view results
  • 50%
    Yes
    (220 votes)
  • 49%
    No
    (218 votes)
438 votes total Vote Now

Poll

QB Colt McCoy

view results
  • 52%
    Yes
    (233 votes)
  • 47%
    No
    (207 votes)
440 votes total Vote Now

Poll

DE Markus Golden

view results
  • 49%
    Yes
    (220 votes)
  • 50%
    No
    (225 votes)
445 votes total Vote Now

Older Cardinals UFAs:

ROTB Votes: Should the Cardinals try to re-sign these 30+ year old UFAs?

Poll

G Justin Pugh, 33

view results
  • 40%
    Yes
    (171 votes)
  • 59%
    No
    (256 votes)
427 votes total Vote Now

Poll

K Matt Prater, 39

view results
  • 40%
    Yes
    (168 votes)
  • 59%
    No
    (244 votes)
412 votes total Vote Now

Poll

T Kelvin Beachum, 34

view results
  • 57%
    Yes
    (234 votes)
  • 42%
    No
    (175 votes)
409 votes total Vote Now

Poll

LB Nick Vigil, 30

view results
  • 32%
    Yes
    (127 votes)
  • 67%
    No
    (266 votes)
393 votes total Vote Now

Poll

P Andy Lee, 41

view results
  • 39%
    Yes
    (155 votes)
  • 60%
    No
    (241 votes)
396 votes total Vote Now

Poll

CB Antonio Hamilton, 30

view results
  • 55%
    Yes
    (209 votes)
  • 44%
    No
    (168 votes)
377 votes total Vote Now

Poll

S Charles Washington, 30

view results
  • 47%
    Yes
    (176 votes)
  • 52%
    No
    (195 votes)
371 votes total Vote Now

Poll

TE Steven Anderson

view results
  • 28%
    Yes
    (105 votes)
  • 71%
    No
    (262 votes)
367 votes total Vote Now

Poll

LS Aaron Brewer

view results
  • 58%
    Yes
    (214 votes)
  • 41%
    No
    (153 votes)
367 votes total Vote Now

Which players are you keen on keeping and what are your thoughts?

