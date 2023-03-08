2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals trade down, add cornerback in new PFF 2023 NFL Mock Draft

With free agency one week away, the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL will see things change drastically when it comes to their needs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Of course, we have a week left, so let’s continue to pump out the mock drafts before we reset the whole thing.

Today, it is from PFF, and they have the Arizona Cardinals trading back from three to nine.

I went through and cannot find a nine to three trade in recent memory, but based on what we know it would likely be for 1.09, 2.39, 2.61 and a future second round pick or 1.09, 2.39 and a future first round pick.

That leads to the Cardinals pick at nine:

9. ARIZONA CARDINALS (VIA CAR): CB CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ, OREGON PFF Big board rank: 10 Bottom line in PFF’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide: Gonzalez is the total package physically. He’s got all-pro tools but just needs a little refinement to get there. “Gonzalez is just damn good, a great athlete — something they are missing in that secondary” — Renner

Adding Gonzalez would be massive, as he is a big, long and dynamic cornerback with plus physical traits and shows a willingness to be physical in the run game.

So, how could this play out?

I used their draft to playout the first round and then drafted the best available prospect based on need to finish out the top 75.

Here was the haul for the Cardinals.

1.09 - Christian Gonzalez, CB - Oregon

2.34 - Steve Avila, OG - TCU

2.39 - Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE - Northwestern

2.61 - John Michael Schmitz, C - Minnesota

2.66 - Zach Charbonnet, RB - UCLA

The last pick was tough, would you rather Charbonnet, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Isaiah Foskey (who I don’t see making it to this area).

What would you do?