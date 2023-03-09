Byron Murphy Jr. could be getting paid this offseason per report

The question comes off on the Arizona Cardinals if they will bring back a couple of their 2019 draft picks.

Byron Murphy Jr. and Zach Allen are the two main questions and according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Murphy could be getting paid ala Christian Kirk 2.0.

NFL Network’s @TomPelissero thinks Byron Murphy could push toward $16M per year in free agency. Tom has a good track record on this stuff. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) March 9, 2023

Murphy Jr. was having a breakout season in year four, and then was lost after nine games in the 2022 season.

Murphy has been plagued with some injury issues for the Arizona Cardinals since his second season, yet he had only missed one game in 2020 and 2021 before missing eight games in 2022.

Yet, he offers something that is tough to find... Young ability at a premium position.

Murphy played 423 snaps as a wide corner in 2022, 415 snaps as a wide corner in 2021, and 170 as a wide corner in 2020.

In those same seasons he played 130 as a slot cornerback in 2022, 529 as a slot cornerback in 2021 and 572 as a slot cornerback in 2020.

He is an experienced player as a boundary and slot cornerback.

So, according to Pelissero that is worht $16 million a season.

Would you pay that?