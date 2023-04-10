Arizona Cardinals trade down, draft Will Anderson Jr. in new 2023 PFF Mock Draft

Happy Mock Draft Monday one and all.

PFF has dropped their newest mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft and now we have a new scenario to discuss.

Sam Monson dropped a new one, and here is how it played out:

4. ARIZONA CARDINALS (VIA IND): EDGE WILL ANDERSON JR., ALABAMA The Cardinals would love to trade further back, but this was the only deal on the table in my scenario. Picking up Anderson — the player they’d select if they were stuck at No. 3 — and adding an extra valuable selection along the way is still good business. Anderson recorded more than 200 pressures in three seasons as a starter.

Based on what I have seen, the Cardinals would get 3.79, 4.106 and next years third round pick from Indy.

Then they add the best pass rusher and the top player in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Grabbing extra picks and then Anderson would be a perfect way to start this draft.

What would you think?