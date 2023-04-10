Arizona Cardinals sign Kris Body to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals continue to make upgrading the special teams unit a priority, as they have signed former Minnesota Vikings cornerback and special teams ace Kris Boyd to a one-year contract.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed cornerback Kris Boyd to a one-year contract. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Boyd (5-11, 195) played 58 games (six starts) the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and had 65 tackles (52 solo), four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, three passes defensed and three tackles for loss on defense to go along with 29 special teams tackles. He played in all 17 regular season games and the Vikings Wild Card contest last season after appearing in 41 games with Minnesota in his first three years in the league. The 26-year old Boyd entered the league with Minnesota as a seventh-round selection (217th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft from Texas.