Arizona Cardinals make big move down in new Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The winds are a blowing.

I would be really, really amazed if the Arizona Cardinals make the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mel Kiper Jr. has a new 2023 NFL Mock Draft and has the Arizona Cardinals making a big move down with the Tennessee Titans.

Projected trade: Titans jump eight spots In this mock scenario, Tennessee would send Arizona picks Nos. 11 and 41 in this draft, plus a 2024 first-round selection and likely either a 2025 first- or second-rounder as well. 11. Arizona Cardinals (via mock trade with TEN) Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech Arizona could go in a few different directions with this pick, including cornerback, offensive tackle or wide receiver. But who’s rushing the passer for this team? J.J. Watt retired and Zach Allen left in free agency. I like Myjai Sanders, but he’s raw. Cameron Thomas and Dennis Gardeck could take steps forward, but D-line is a massive need for the Cardinals. The 6-6 Wilson is a prototypical end who could thrive in new coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

What a haul for the Arizona Cardinals, and Kiper continues the mock.

34. Arizona Cardinals Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU If the Cardinals really do trade away DeAndre Hopkins, here’s a tall, outside wideout who could replace him. The 6-3 Johnston averaged 17.8 yards per catch last season. He can make contested catches and break tackles after he pulls down the ball. He wasn’t asked to run every route in college so he’ll have a learning curve, but he should make an instant impact inside the 20-yard line. 41. Arizona Cardinals (via mock trade with TEN) Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan This pick comes from my trade projecting the Titans to move up to No. 3 for a quarterback. I got Arizona edge rusher Tyree Wilson with its first-round pick and let’s stay with the D-line. Smith is the best run-stopping tackle in this class. At 6-3, 323 pounds, he is so strong at the point of attack. He’ll never rack up sacks, but he can eat up blockers in the run game.

So, the Arizona Cardinals get 1.11 and 2.41 and get huge help along their defensive line to improve things along the defensive line.

I am not sure how I feel about Quentin Johnston before a DeAndre Hopkins trade happens, but I do understand it.

The best part, Luke Wypler is available.

I would have went a little different.

1.11 - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

2.34 - Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

2.41 - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

What would you do?