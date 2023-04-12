Auburn running back Tank Bigsby visits Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are in search for a No. 2 running back behind James Conner.

Texas Christian’s Kendre Miller reportedly met with the Cardinals this week and it seems another top ball carrier has met with them as well.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby visited the Cardinals today.

More visits today:



Auburn RB Tank Bigsby is visiting the #Cardinals



Jackson State CB/KR Isaiah Bolden is visiting the #Vikings; also has a #Broncos visit



Ole Miss RB Zach Evans is visiting the #Panthers; also recently visited the #Cowboys — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 12, 2023

Bigsby averaged 5.4 yards on 179 carries behind an underwhelming offensive line last year with the Auburn Tigers. He finished the season with 970 rushing yards, 180 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns.

His career rushing yards (2,903) and rushing touchdowns (25) is ranked seventh and eighth highest respectively in Auburn history, making him one of the most prolific running backs to ever play for their football program.

After accepting his NFL Combine invitation and partaking in the drills, Bigsby had 21 bench press reps but left Indianapolis with something to prove after posting a disappointing 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Bigsby redeemed himself during Auburn’s Pro Day after improving his time to a blazing 4.45 seconds.

Considering the Cardinals’ lack of quality backfield depth behind Conner that only consists of special teamers in Corey Clement, second-year running back Keaontay Ingram, and the journeyman Ty’Son Williams, Arizona is expected to get their change-of-pace running back in the draft.

Being only 21 years old and has an NFL-ready frame (6’0’’ 210 lbs), Bigsby is a long-term realistic option for the Cardinals as a potential day two selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals will have many running back options in the NFL Draft to choose from that can make an immediate impact in Week one of the regular season. If Arizona is prioritizing speed, Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was the fastest of the ball carriers in Indianapolis with a 4.32 second run at the 40-yard dash. Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs are widely considered the top two running backs in this year’s class.