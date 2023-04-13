Cardinals expected to sign OT Jackson Barton

Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort has been very active in his first year with the team, having already signed 12 new free agents prior to today.

And it seems he is not finished yet.

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported that the Cardinals are expected to sign offensive tackle Jackson Barton, pending his physical.

#Cardinals are expected to sign free agent OT Jackson Barton, who is taking his physical with the team, per source. Barton was with Raiders the last two seasons and was active for six games last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 13, 2023

Barton was the Indianapolis Colts’ seventh-round selection out of Utah in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived his rookie year but made stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and most recently the Las Vegas Raiders. Barton won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019.

And there is a Cardinals connection to Barton as offensive line coach Klayton Adams coached him in his rookie year in Indianapolis.

He made the 2018 All-Pac-12 Conference Football Team and has played in eight career games in his four years in the NFL.

Cardinals tried out former Lions’ quarterback Jeff Driskel and former Bengals’ tight end Drew Sample over the last couple days.