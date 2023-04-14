Let there be... more controversy with the Arizona Cardinals

It wouldn’t be a day that ends in “Y” if the Arizona Cardinals were not causing fans to get upset for... well maybe not nothing but probably nothing.

All Pro safety Budda Baker tweeted this out today:

Then, the storm of speculation and inside information came in.

My guess is that Budda Baker likely wants an extension and the Cardinals likely said let’s pump the breaks.



Again, emphasis on “guessing”.



Regardless, Arizona needs to keep their All-Pro safety happy. He’s the heart of this franchise. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) April 14, 2023

Budda Baker's Twitter bio then vs now.



AZ is now missing. pic.twitter.com/uxFvV1rz2J — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) April 14, 2023

I’ve asked around, and yeah, that Budda Baker MJ tweet is very likely about unhappiness with the Cardinals. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) April 14, 2023

According to many, Budda approached Monti Ossenfort about an extension, Baker signed his last deal in 2020 and has two years remaining on his contract.

Whether this is true or not who knows, but it is always fun that every offseason we as fans deal with this.

Again, things don’t change when the name at the top is the same.

Hopefully this gets worked out, whatever it is and we can go back to arguing about trading down or drafting Will Anderson Jr., but for now, the Cardinals continue to make life difficult for the fans.

What is your take on the Budda Baker situation?