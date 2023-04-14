2023 NFL Draft running back rankings, prospect preview, comparisons and more

Happy Friday one and all.
The 2023 NFL Draft is only a couple of weeks away, and the Arizona Cardinals may need help at the running back position.
Lucky for them, this is a deep draft and something the team can look at on day two or even day three.
Justin and I discuss their top 5 RB prospects from a deep 2023 NFL Draft class, and a few more key names to know on draft weekend.
Plus, one of the top takemeisters in the game has released rankings that might make your head spin.
