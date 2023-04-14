Budda Baker requests trade from the Arizona Cardinals per reports

As the spring shifts into summer in Arizona one thing remains the same… The Arizona Cardinals don’t know how to run a football organization.

Names come and go, but the name at the top remains the same and that cause he cycle to continue.

Now, after a coded Twitter message yesterday, the other shoe has dropped and Budda Baker has allegedly requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals per multiple reports.

Source: #AZCardinals star S Budda Baker has requested a trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2023

It should not come as a surprise that Baker would want more money and request a trade, this is par for the course for his agent, but even less surprising is the Arizona Cardinals inability to see what is coming and be prepared.

Another Mulugetha client forcing his way out? Par the course — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 14, 2023

Budda probably has the most value on the team in terms of trade power, a healthy, young, All Pro on a decent salary at a position that is thin in the 2023 NFL Draft.

So, if your intention is to create space moving forward moving on and getting a day two pick or two makes sense.

It is just, tiresome that this happens every year here in Arizona.