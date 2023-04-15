Cardinals sign Jeff Driskel for backup quarterback mix

Amid the breaking news of Budda Baker’s trade request, the Cardinals signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to a one-year deal.

#Cardinals signing former #Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel to one year contract per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 14, 2023

Driskel, a sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2016 NFL Draft, has started 10 of 23 games as he enters his eighth season in the NFL. He made stints with the Bengals (2016-18), Lions (2019), Broncos (2020), and the Texans (2021-22).

He has a 1-9 win-loss record as a starting quarterback. In his first season with Houston, he made a position switch to tight end. Driskel has a career 59.2 completion percentage, 2,228 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions. He also have 368 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 66 rushing attempts.

Cardinals’ assistant general manager Dave Sears was the Lions’ director of college scouting for the last 16 seasons and Driskel played for Detroit only a few seasons ago. Familiarity undoubtedly was key in the signing. Driskel’s primary competition for the Cardinals’ No. 3 quarterback job is David Blough, another former Lions’ quarterback. Driskel was the top backup option behind Matthew Stafford in 2019. Blough started the final five games of that season after Driskel was placed on injured reserve.

Standing at 6-feet-4 235 pounds, Driskel is the biggest player in the Cardinals’ quarterback room. If speed is of great value, he clocked in at an impressive 4.56 seconds at the 40-yard dash in the 2016 NFL Combine.

Depending on the health of Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy, Driskel will have a chance to compete for a potential Week 1 start with Blough as general manager Monti Ossenfort continues to reshape the roster in his image.