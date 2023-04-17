Arizona Cardinals seven-round mock draft from ‘The Athletic’

Happy Mock Draft Monday one and all.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler dropped his seven round 2023 NFL Mock Draft and it was a lot of fun to get through, let’s take a look at what Dane did and I recommend getting a subscription to The Athletic simply for Dane Brugler’s draft coverage.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama Regardless of the players drafted first and second, this is the pick most likely to be traded. Does Indianapolis pay the ransom to move up one spot? Do the Raiders or Titans get bold in their pursuit of a quarterback? If Arizona decides to stay put, Anderson would be the easy choice. 34. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama 66. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina 96. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU 105. Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas 168. Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State 180. Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville 213. Jason Taylor, S, Oklahoma State

This is quite a haul to get through, I will highlight a couple of things.

First, I think people need to know Ricky Stromberg, someone Justin talked about on the podcast and loves. He thinks he is highly underrated in this class and may be worth a pick at 96.

Jess and I talked about both Rush, Clark and Taylor on our last show, so go check that out.

Dane gets the Cardinals needs filled, but what do you think?