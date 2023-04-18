Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft Preview on Joe Comeau’s “The Cardinal Rule”

Special thanks to Joe Comeau, “The Professor of AZ,” for inviting me to join him for the preview and to the 300+ Cardinals fans who watched the show (and those who wrote comments and questions). Thanks to my fellow ROTB members for your contributions to my preparations for the show. If you want to check some or all of it out, here it is:

By the way —- if you haven’t as yet seen The Professor’s intro to the show —- it is a hoot! It had me fired up big-time!

Please feel free to chime in with your thoughts regarding the various scenarios and topics.

I would like to ask you one of the great questions that Joe asked me —- which couple of players (one of offense and one on defense) on Day 2 and Day are you hoping the Cardinals will select?

What players to hope for the most:

Day 2:

Offense: _______________________

Defense: _______________________

Day 3: