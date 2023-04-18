Kiper, McShay 3-round mock draft: What do ESPN analysts give the Arizona Cardinals?

Today is a fun day when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft, and quite frankly is a fun day every year when Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay do their alternating mock draft.

They go through three rounds and I am finding the picks as I write this, waited specifically for this.

3. Arizona Cardinals Kiper’s pick: Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama The Cardinals are extremely thin along the defensive line. Anderson could become one of the faces of their franchise. He could have been the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft.

Young and Stroud went one and two and obviously they are not making trades.

So now we are onto the next one.

34. Arizona Cardinals McShay’s pick: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan I just mentioned Turner at the top of Round 2, and Arizona could keep building its defense back up with an ultra-fast cornerback here. The Cards only managed 11 interceptions last season and lost Byron Murphy Jr. to free agency.

I love Turner, have not seen him mocked this early, but I wouldn’t hate it, but all of the interior offensive linemen are available as well as Turner’s teammate in Mazi Smith.

Let’s see what happens at their next pick before I go too far in on it.

66. Arizona Cardinals McShay’s pick: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee Whether or not DeAndre Hopkins gets traded, the Cardinals could use additional receiver help. And Tillman is a big pass-catcher with strong hands, downfield ability and really good body control. Injuries held him back a bit last season, but Tillman would be a good get in the third round.

The first pick I officially hate. I like Tillman quite a bit and see a player who could end up being a very good player in the NFL, similar to Mohamed Sanu, but I want to see an interior defensive lineman or offensive lineman here (Tyler Steen is the one I would eyeball here).

Let’s check out the last pick.

96. Arizona Cardinals* McShay’s pick: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas Arizona ranked 20th in yards per rush (4.3) and 27th in runs of 10-plus yards (42) last season. I know, I know. This roster has a lot of issues, but Johnson could put up big numbers for the Cards and give quarterback Kyler Murray more help.

I would be on board with this if they had not had gone with Turner and Tillman the other two picks.

I would have gone this way (and I clearly understand the idea of trickle down picks changing everything).

1.3 - Will Anderson Jr.

2.34 - D.J. Turner

3.66 - Gervon Dexter

3.96 - Luke Wypler

I would keep the first two, add an interior presence in Dexter and draft Wypler (I obviously have the benefit of hindsight and know Wypler did not go top 102, so I can wait until 96).

Now, this is a testament to how bad the roster is, but I think that is four starters in one draft, where Tillman and Johnson are both good players who would be backup contributors at best in year one.

Check out the mock and come to your own conclusions, but that is what I would do.